Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries Trading Down 17.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.