Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 107.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

