Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 107.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.1 %
CVLT opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Commvault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.