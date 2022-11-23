Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 7.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 54.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kemper Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.