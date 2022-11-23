Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

