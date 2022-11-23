Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,690 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

