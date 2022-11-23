Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,331 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

