Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

