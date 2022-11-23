Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 3.6 %

BRBR opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

