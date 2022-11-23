Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

BMRC stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.