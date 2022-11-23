Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 519,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 280,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,050,000 after buying an additional 191,085 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

