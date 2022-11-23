MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Down 7.9%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 1,940,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,346,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About MyHealthChecked

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

