NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.01. 87,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 107,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NaaS Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NaaS Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAAS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NaaS Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.