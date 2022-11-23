NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.01. 87,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 107,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.
