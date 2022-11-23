Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 46,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 234,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Nano Labs Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Nano Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

