National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

