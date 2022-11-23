National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.09

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $37.31. National Research shares last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 27,963 shares trading hands.

National Research Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $908.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,762 shares of company stock worth $9,822,462. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 1,261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Research by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Research by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Research by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.