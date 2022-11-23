New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after buying an additional 427,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 467,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

