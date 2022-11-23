NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Raised to $21.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.74. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

