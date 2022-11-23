NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 108.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,692,000 after buying an additional 1,634,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 247.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,271,000 after buying an additional 1,440,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

