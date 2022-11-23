Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $271.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

