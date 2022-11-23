Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Trading Up 0.2%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 111,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 83,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.