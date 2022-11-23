Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

