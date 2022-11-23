Northland Securities Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Market Perform

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

POWI opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $641,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

