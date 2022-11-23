nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 40.4% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

