Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.82.

OTLY stock opened at 1.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $988.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 1.60 and a 1 year high of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

