OceanPal (IEX:OP) Trading Down 0.3%

OceanPal Inc. (IEX:OP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 92,706 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.

