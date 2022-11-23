Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.62. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.43.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

