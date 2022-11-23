Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.