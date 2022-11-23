ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.00. 107,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,701,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

