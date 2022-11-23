Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 54.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 919,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 37.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,224,000 after buying an additional 737,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

