PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

