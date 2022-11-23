Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading 1% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

