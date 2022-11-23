Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.16 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 314,871 shares changing hands.

Panther Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Panther Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.