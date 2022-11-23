Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.16

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.16 and traded as high as C$31.00. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.78, with a volume of 257,426 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total transaction of C$38,356.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,149 shares in the company, valued at C$506,188.50.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.