Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.31. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 31,674 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.