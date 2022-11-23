Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.10

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $15.49. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 24,085 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 221,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.