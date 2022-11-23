Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.39. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 15,827 shares changing hands.

Parks! America Trading Down 15.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Parks! America

(Get Rating)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

