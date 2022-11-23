Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.71

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.26. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.
Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.
Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.