Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.71

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.26. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

About Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

