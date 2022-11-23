Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $319.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $457.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.