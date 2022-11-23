Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.20 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.63). Approximately 41,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 300,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.64).

Pensana Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £131.90 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.34.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth refinery project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola.

