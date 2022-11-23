Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $6,427,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,106,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 33.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

