Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Trading Up 16.5%

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 2,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Phunware Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Further Reading

