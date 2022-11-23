Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 2,068 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $270.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.