Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 2,740 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 45.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

