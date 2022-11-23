Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 568.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 76.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 413,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 125,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

