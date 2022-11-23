Pictet Asset Management SA Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 470.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 25.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 10.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.