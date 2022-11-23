Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,624 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.9 %

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.