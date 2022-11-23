Planning Directions Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

