Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) PT Lowered to GBX 85 at Barclays

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PODP stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Pod Point Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.75 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

