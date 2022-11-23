Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) PT Lowered to GBX 85 at Barclays

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Pod Point Group Price Performance
PODP stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Pod Point Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.75 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of £107.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
About Pod Point Group
