Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.43

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.43 and traded as high as $26.72. Powell Industries shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 17,685 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $313.64 million, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Powell Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
