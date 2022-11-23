Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.8 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

POWI stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $641,821. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.